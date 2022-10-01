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Tehreek-e-taliban Pakistan
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The party of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded immediate access to him, raising alarm over his health after more than three weeks without contact with family or lawyers.27 Nov 2025-14:35
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Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has called on the government to immediately issue notifications recognizing Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as leaders of the opposition in the Senate and National Assembly, respectively.30 Oct 2025-09:40
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