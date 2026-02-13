President Ilham Aliyev: New world order should not mean that “whoever is stronger is right”

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We see that the United Nations is totally paralyzed; it will not influence any of these issues. And there is no alternative," said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

"Hopefully, we will see more common sense in working together, because the new world order should not mean that “whoever is stronger is right.” The new world order should mean new mechanisms for a civilized world, new forms of relations, and a new international order," emphasized head of state.

News.Az