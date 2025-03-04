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Temperatures
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The United Nations weather agency on Tuesday forecast a moderate or possibly strong El Nino that could drive up global temperatures and increase the risk of extreme weather over the coming months.02 Jun 2026-12:42
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A heatwave is expected to affect parts of the United Kingdom as meteorologists forecast a period of unusually high temperatures, raising concerns about public health, transport disruption and pressure on infrastructure.22 May 2026-17:06
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Climate change refers to long term alterations in global temperatures and weather patterns, largely driven by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes.31 Mar 2026-22:00
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UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that “climate chaos is rewriting the rules of weather” as new data confirms rapidly accelerating global warming driven by record greenhouse gas levels.23 Mar 2026-15:31
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Persistent high temperatures over the past few days have prompted the Malaysian Meteorological Department to issue warnings on Sunday covering 12 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in the country's northern states.22 Mar 2026-14:34
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Australian and Indian scientists have launched a research collaboration using artificial intelligence (AI) and genome editing to help protect rice crops from rising global temperatures.25 Feb 2026-15:42
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