- News
- Terrorist Plot
Tag:
Terrorist Plot
-
Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian security services targeting a railway bridge in the Perm Region, according to the FSB press service.12 Jan 2026-13:26
-
-
-
-
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted planned terrorist attacks on Jewish religious sites in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol regions.06 Oct 2025-12:17
-
-
Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament, Alen Simonyan, announced that an attempted coup and terrorist attack targeting the country’s government has been thwarted.26 Jun 2025-09:56
-
-
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized a member of a terrorist organization who was planning attacks on a synagogue in the Moscow Region and a city subway station.03 Mar 2025-13:57
-
-
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist plot allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian special services to poison employees at a defense plant near Yaroslavl.14 Jan 2025-11:34
-
-
A terrorist attack targeting a prominent member of a religious community in Azerbaijan was successfully foiled by the country's State Security Service (SSS), which apprehended two individuals involved in the plot.14 Jan 2025-10:35
-
-
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had foiled an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit a terrorist attack on the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk.10 Jul 2024-12:24
-