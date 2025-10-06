Russia's FSB foils terrorist plots targeting Jewish religious sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted planned terrorist attacks on Jewish religious sites in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol regions.

According to the FSB press office, the plots were organized by members of an international terrorist organization, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has stopped terrorist attacks on Jewish religious sites in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Regions, which were orchestrated by supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the press office said.

"In Krasnoyarsk, two individuals from a Central Asian country were apprehended for preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device at the city synagogue," the press office noted. "In Pyatigorsk, a Russian citizen was arrested for planning to set fire to the building of the Jewish religious community using bottles filled with a flammable substance. Two knives and communication devices containing correspondence with a foreign coordinator of criminal content on the Telegram messenger were also seized from him," the FSB noted.

In Krasnoyarsk, components for making explosives and striking elements were seized from a terrorist cache in an abandoned building. Criminal cases have been initiated.

According to the FSB, the terrorist attacks were being planned under the pretext of protecting the interests of Palestinian citizens who had suffered during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, the terrorists' actual goal was to spark interethnic strife to provoke mass protests in Russia similar to the riots in Dagestan in October 2023, coordinated from abroad via Telegram.

News.Az