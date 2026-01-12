Russia claims it foiled terror plot on Perm railway bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian security services targeting a railway bridge in the Perm Region, according to the FSB press service.

A Russian citizen suspected of involvement in the plot has been detained, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian citizen, born in 1972, was detained in the city of Chusovoy in the Perm Region.

He said that he transferred 350,000 rubles ($4,400) to so-called secure bank accounts under the influence of telephone scammers who contacted him via the Telegram messenger.

"Further, acting on the instructions of the attackers, who presented themselves as law enforcement and special services officers, and under the pretext of assisting in the return of the funds, he assembled a homemade explosive device with the intention of committing a terrorist attack," the FSB said.

