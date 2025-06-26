Armenia alleges it thwarted coup plot and terrorist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament, Alen Simonyan, announced that an attempted coup and terrorist attack targeting the country’s government has been thwarted.

Simonyan compared the foiled plot to the tragic terrorist attack on the Armenian parliament in 1999, calling it a “salvation from another October 27,” News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He emphasized that the goal of the conspirators was to create chaos and undermine the country’s statehood.

The speaker revealed that the plan had been worked out for a long period, and cited published recordings by the Armenian Investigative Committee, which allegedly reveal "a conversation between a murderer and preparations for a terrorist attack."

News.Az