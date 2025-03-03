Russia's FSB thwarts terrorist plot to attack Moscow synagogue, subway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized a member of a terrorist organization who was planning attacks on a synagogue in the Moscow Region and a city subway station.

"The terrorist activity of a Russian citizen, originally from a Central Asian country and a member of an international terrorist organization (ITO) banned in Russia, was suppressed in the Moscow Region," the FSB said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The terrorist intended to detonate improvised explosive devices at a Jewish religious institution in the Moscow Region and at one of Moscow’s subway stations. He planned to flee to Afghanistan after carrying out the attacks," the FSB informed.

"The criminal resisted arrest with a weapon and was neutralized by return fire," the agency stated.

According to the FSB, the suspect, having sworn allegiance to a terrorist organization, conducted reconnaissance of the area and purchased components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices. During searches of his apartment, law enforcement officers discovered firearms, chemical components, and spare elements intended for IED production.

The FSB Investigative Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region has initiated a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist attack), as well as Part 2 of Article 205.5 (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization) of the Russian Criminal Code.

