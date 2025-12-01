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Tesla Registrations
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According to data from the Italian transport ministry released on Tuesday, Tesla's new car registrations in Italy increased by 32% year-on-year in March.01 Apr 2026-22:04
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Tesla’s new car registrations in Europe showed little sign of recovery in January, despite growth in some markets, as the electric vehicle maker continues to face strong competition and declining market share across the region.02 Feb 2026-15:59
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Registrations of new Tesla vehicles in Denmark dropped sharply in October, falling 86% year-on-year to just 102 units, according to data from bilstatistik.dk released on Monday.03 Nov 2025-12:15
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