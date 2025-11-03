Tesla registrations in Denmark plunge 86% in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Registrations of new Tesla vehicles in Denmark dropped sharply in October, falling 86% year-on-year to just 102 units, according to data from bilstatistik.dk released on Monday.

The steep decline follows a period of fluctuating deliveries for the U.S. electric-vehicle maker across European markets, as Tesla continues to navigate slowing EV demand, competition from Chinese automakers, and price adjustments across key regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Denmark has been one of the more active European markets for electric vehicles thanks to government tax incentives, though recent policy shifts and broader economic uncertainty have impacted overall demand.

Tesla has not commented publicly on the October registration figures.

