Tesla Europe registrations show weak January recovery

Tesla’s new car registrations in Europe showed little sign of recovery in January, despite growth in some markets, as the electric vehicle maker continues to face strong competition and declining market share across the region.

Data released Monday showed Tesla registrations increased in Sweden and Denmark but fell sharply in Norway and France, two of Europe’s key electric vehicle markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In Sweden, Tesla registrations rose 26% year-on-year to 512 vehicles, while Denmark recorded a modest 3% increase to 458 vehicles. However, registrations dropped 88% in Norway to just 83 vehicles and fell 42% in France to 661 vehicles.

Tesla’s European performance comes after a difficult 2025, when the company’s sales across the continent fell 27%. Industry analysts say the company is struggling to regain momentum despite launching cheaper versions of its Model Y and Model 3 in both the United States and Europe.

The lower-priced models were introduced to address concerns about Tesla’s ageing product lineup and growing competition from global electric vehicle makers, including Chinese manufacturers expanding rapidly into European markets.

Despite overall growth in battery-electric vehicle sales across Europe, Tesla has found it difficult to maintain its earlier market dominance.

Analysts also note that brand perception and political controversy surrounding Tesla leadership have added pressure in some European markets, where competition and consumer choice are expanding quickly.

Registrations are often used as a proxy for sales performance in Europe, making January’s mixed results an important early indicator of demand trends for 2026.

Industry experts say Tesla’s ability to refresh its product lineup, maintain competitive pricing and strengthen regional market strategies will likely determine whether the company can regain lost market share in Europe over the coming months.

