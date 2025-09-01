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Thailand Cambodia Border
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Thailand accused Cambodia on Tuesday of violating a 10-day-old truce after cross-border mortar fire reportedly wounded a Thai soldier.06 Jan 2026-11:41
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Thailand’s army on Monday accused Cambodia of violating a recently signed ceasefire agreement by flying more than 250 drones into Thai territory, following weeks of deadly border clashes between the two neighbors.29 Dec 2025-14:59
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The foreign ministers of China, Cambodia, and Thailand reached a three-point consensus during a trilateral meeting held Monday in Yuxi City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.29 Dec 2025-14:09
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Thailand and Cambodia announced that they have signed a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending weeks of intense fighting along their shared border.27 Dec 2025-09:02
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Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Thai F-16 fighter jets dropped up to 40 bombs on a border village in Banteay Meanchey province.26 Dec 2025-12:26
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Fresh clashes erupted along the Thailand-Cambodia border even as both countries prepared for their first military talks since fighting resumed earlier this month.24 Dec 2025-16:19
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Thai F-16 fighter jets have again carried out strikes on Cambodian territory, flying about 60 kilometers inside the country, the Cambodian National Defense Ministry said.24 Dec 2025-10:10
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Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced on Monday, following the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, that Thailand welcomes the resumption of discussions on a Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire.22 Dec 2025-14:05
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