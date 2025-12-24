Border violence escalates between Thailand and Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fresh clashes erupted along the Thailand-Cambodia border even as both countries prepared for their first military talks since fighting resumed earlier this month.

Cambodia reported that Thai artillery struck the Poipet area and Banteay Meanchey province, injuring two civilians. Cambodian forces said they responded with BM-21 rockets, while Thai troops confirmed ongoing clashes across three border locations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry reported that Cambodian fire killed one Thai soldier and injured four in Ban Nong Chan village. Thai officials also said Cambodian rockets damaged a park office in Khao Phra Wihan National Park, and over 80 rockets were fired at Ban Klong Pang village.

Col. Richa Suksuwanon of the Thai army claimed Thai forces regained control of several villages but heavy fighting continued in Si Sa Ket province. He also alleged the use of anti-personnel landmines, citing potential violations of the Ottawa Convention.

Casualty reports vary: Cambodia says 21 civilians were killed and 83 injured, while Thailand reports 23 soldiers and 34 civilians killed.

Earlier this month, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, effective December 12, following five days of fighting that killed at least 20 people and displaced about half a million civilians. Talks aim to stabilize the border and prevent further violence.

News.Az