Vini Jr builds own theme park to celebrate 25th birthday

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior pulled out all the stops for his 25th birthday celebration, transforming part of Rio de Janeiro into a lavish, personal theme park dubbed “Vini World.”

The Brazil international spent weeks planning the extravagant event, held in the exclusive Vargem Pequena neighborhood. Guests enjoyed fairground rides, samba shows, international cuisine, and live performances, including a special set by rapper Travis Scott, News.Az reports, citing Goal.

The party took place shortly after Real Madrid’s exit from the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals against PSG, giving Vinicius a chance to relax back home and put the finishing touches on the spectacle staged days after his July 12 birthday.

The Lajedo arena was converted into a sprawling party venue featuring themed zones, neon signs displaying Vinicius’ “Big 7” nickname, and attractions ranging from pirate ship rides to DJs and food stalls.

Among the attendees were close family, friends, and teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Éder Militão. Travis Scott, who spent several days in Rio with Vinicius, joined the football star on stage for a live performance.

Guests received custom “Baila Vini Jr” t-shirts, complementing the party’s branding.

The highlight was an enormous bust of Vinicius’ head, split into two halves, towering above the stage. Inspired by Scott’s golden Astroworld statue, the bust was illuminated in vibrant colors and detailed down to Vinicius’ eyebrow shaving and golden earrings. His “Big 7” logo was incorporated on the plinth, creating a striking centerpiece.

Remarkably, the party didn’t feature a traditional birthday cake — proving that for Vinicius Junior, a quarter-century is celebrated in truly grand style.

