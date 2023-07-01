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Thermal Energy
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Russia’s declining influence across the post-Soviet space is becoming particularly evident in the economic sphere. The erosion of political authority, the growing maturity of former Soviet republics, and favorable geopolitical conditions for a relatively smooth separation have allowed what were once considered permanent partners to start looking in other directions.12 Apr 2026-14:36
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The reconstruction of the thermal power plant in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir will result in the savings of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, equivalent to the annual production from the Absheron field, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said on Monday.03 Mar 2025-16:10
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