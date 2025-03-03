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Thermal Power
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China’s coal-heavy thermal power generation declined in 2025 for the first time in 10 years, as soaring renewable output met rising electricity demand, according to government data released Monday.19 Jan 2026-09:45
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On December 9, 2025, a fire broke out at the Taean Thermal Power Plant, a coal-fired facility located in Taean County, approximately 140 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea.09 Dec 2025-11:18
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Ukraine launched a wave of strikes on major energy facilities inside Russia overnight, hitting regions far from the front line and causing explosions and temporary blackouts, according to Russian officials and local media reports.31 Oct 2025-09:20
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The reconstruction of the thermal power plant in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir will result in the savings of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, equivalent to the annual production from the Absheron field, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said on Monday.03 Mar 2025-16:10
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