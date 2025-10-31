Ukraine hits major Russian energy sites overnight, blasts spark blackouts - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine launched a wave of strikes on major energy facilities inside Russia overnight, hitting regions far from the front line and causing explosions and temporary blackouts, according to Russian officials and local media reports.

Strikes were reported in Oryol, Vladimir, and Yaroslavl oblasts, targeting some of Russia’s most critical energy infrastructure. Videos shared on Telegram appeared to show a powerful blast at the Oryol Thermal Power Plant, the region’s largest power-and-heat facility. Residents described multiple explosions and momentary power outages across the city, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Oryol’s governor claimed the facility was hit by debris from intercepted drones and insisted power had been “almost fully restored,” but independent media reported at least two direct strikes.

In Vladimir, residents filmed flames rising from an electrical substation following loud explosions. The regional governor confirmed an attack on infrastructure near the city, saying systems were operating normally as repair crews worked at the scene. Reports indicated air defenses were active before the blast.

Further north in Yaroslavl, explosions were heard near the Novo-Yaroslavsky oil refinery — one of the largest in Russia, processing up to 15 million tons of crude oil per year. Local residents again reported air defense activity.

The strikes come just hours after Russia launched a massive missile-and-drone barrage targeting Ukraine’s own energy network on Oct. 30, hitting thermal power plants and killing two people at the Sloviansk TPP in Donetsk Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s actions as “exclusively terror.”

The escalating tit-for-tat strikes underscore how energy infrastructure has become a central battleground as winter approaches, raising pressure on both countries’ power systems and civilian populations.

News.Az