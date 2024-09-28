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- Thunderstorms
Tag:
Thunderstorms
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Afghan air forces have rescued 158 people stranded by flooding in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial government office said in a statement on Wednesday.08 Apr 2026-16:13
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The storms are expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized (1-inch) hail.30 Mar 2025-11:38
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Oman will face a period of unsettled weather from Sunday, September 29, to Tuesday, October 1, due to an upper-air low-pressure system, as reported by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), News.Az reports citing Gulf news.28 Sep 2024-16:56
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