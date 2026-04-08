Air Force rescues 158 from floods in eastern Afghanistan

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Afghan air forces have rescued 158 people stranded by flooding in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial government office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation involved 18 flights that airlifted the individuals to safer locations from six districts of the province, according to the statement, News.Az reports, citing English.News.

Downpours, landslides, house collapses, flash floods, thunderstorms and lightning strikes across the country have killed more than 130 people and injured over 190 others in the past 12 days, according to official figures.

Afghanistan's meteorological department has warned of continued heavy rainfall and potential flooding in remote and vulnerable districts across 21 of the country's 34 provinces, including Nangarhar.

News.Az