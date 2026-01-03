China hits record 92 space launches in 2025
Photo: AP Photo
China completed 92 space launches in 2025, marking its most active year in space ever, state media reported. The total includes crewed Shenzhou missions, Tiangong station resupply flights, and a surge in commercial satellite launches.
The year featured key missions like Shenzhou-20, Shenzhou-21, and Tianzhou-9, supporting crew rotations, scientific experiments, and commercial projects including broadband and remote sensing satellites. China’s growing commercial space sector contributed significantly to this historic milestone, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.