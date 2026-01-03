China hits record 92 space launches in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

China completed 92 space launches in 2025, marking its most active year in space ever, state media reported. The total includes crewed Shenzhou missions, Tiangong station resupply flights, and a surge in commercial satellite launches.

The year featured key missions like Shenzhou-20, Shenzhou-21, and Tianzhou-9, supporting crew rotations, scientific experiments, and commercial projects including broadband and remote sensing satellites. China’s growing commercial space sector contributed significantly to this historic milestone, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

News.Az