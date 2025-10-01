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Ticket
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US rapper Travis Scott is facing widespread backlash from furious fans following his first-ever performance in Türkiye, where he reportedly played for less than 20 minutes despite astronomical ticket prices.01 Jun 2026-11:26
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Kiefer Sutherland has cancelled the U.S. leg of his upcoming tour, citing “very low ticket sales” and saying it would be unfair to continue performing in partially empty venues.16 May 2026-10:50
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FIFA’s decision to release the latest tranche of World Cup tickets, coinciding with the 50-day countdown mark for the tournament, has left fans more frustrated than excited in advance of the biggest sporting event in the world.24 Apr 2026-15:26
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French authorities have detained nine people, including two Louvre employees, as part of an investigation into a suspected decade-long ticket fraud scheme at the world’s most visited museum.13 Feb 2026-12:42
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The Louvre Museum in Paris will raise ticket prices by 45% for visitors from outside the EU and the European Economic Area starting January 14, pushing entry fees to 32 euros. The move aims to help fund major renovations after last month’s daylight theft of $102 million in crown jewels exposed serious security weaknesses at the world’s most visited museum.
28 Nov 2025-16:49
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FIFA announced on Wednesday that the first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup will use dynamic pricing, meaning prices will vary based on market demand, with seats starting at $60.04 Sep 2025-10:17
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Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair on Monday said net profit fell 16 percent in its financial year as it cut ticket prices to boost passenger numbers.19 May 2025-11:40
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