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Tien
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Last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev powered into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, relying on a dominant serving display to overcome young American Learner Tien.27 Jan 2026-11:48
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Jannik Sinner claimed the 21st title of his career with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over American teenager Learner Tien in the China Open final on Wednesday.01 Oct 2025-12:00
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Novak Djokovic showed his trademark resilience on Sunday, overcoming physical struggles to defeat American teenager Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first round of the US Open. The 38-year-old Serbian is now on a mission to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title.25 Aug 2025-10:45
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Hoang Nam Tien, former Chairman of FPT Software, FPT Telecom, and the FPT Corporation, passed away on the afternoon of July 31, 2025. At the time of his death, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board at FPT University, overseeing postgraduate education.31 Jul 2025-14:49
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