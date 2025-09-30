Yandex metrika counter

Sinner stuns De Minaur to reach China Open final

Sinner stuns De Minaur to reach China Open final
Italy’s Jannik Sinner overcame Australia’s Alex De Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in Beijing to secure a spot in the China Open final, News.Az reports.

The 24-year-old will face the winner of the upcoming match between Learner Tien and Daniil Medvedev.

This marks Sinner’s first tournament since losing the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz on September 7, which also saw him relinquish the world No. 1 ranking to the Spanish star.


