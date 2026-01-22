Aliyev, Trump highlight ties, peace agenda at Davos meeting

The talks highlighted President Trump’s historic role in achieving agreements in Washington on August 8 last year aimed at advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani presidential website.

During the meeting, President Aliyev outlined the steps taken toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that peace already exists in the region. He said this has begun to translate into economic engagement, reflected in the emergence of trade relations between the two countries. In this context, Aliyev pointed to the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the delivery of imported grain to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory.

The head of state also emphasized the important role of the Zangezur Corridor and the TRIPP project, a planned transport corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, in enhancing regional connectivity.

The sides discussed the significance of the Peace Council established under President Trump’s chairmanship, underscoring its role in strengthening peace in the Middle East and contributing to the resolution of global conflicts. Azerbaijan’s invitation to join the Peace Council as a founding member was described as a manifestation of the Azerbaijan–U.S. strategic partnership and of the country’s role in promoting peace worldwide.

President Aliyev and President Trump also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of mutual visits and contacts at various levels in further deepening cooperation.