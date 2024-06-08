VIDEO: Jordanian expert calls for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are bound by close friendly relations. These ties have been further strengthened by the implementation of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries.

Below we present the views of Jordanian public figure, historian and writer, author of several books and numerous articles concerning Azerbaijan, Omar Nazzal al-Armouti on relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan."The establishment of an intergovernmental commission in the field of economic cooperation has enabled our relations in the areas of economy, trade, science, and technology to reach new heights. Economic forums, which include business people representing both sides, have also been established. As a result of these meetings, Azerbaijan and Jordan signed agreements on cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, and tourism," he said.Speaking about close political ties between our countries, the expert noted that there is a great need to strengthen and develop our economic relations. "These relations do not correspond to the level of development of our political relations. We strongly desire the opening of direct air routes between the capitals of Jordan and Azerbaijan. This will also enhance cultural and tourism relations between our countries, promoting mutual tourist flows. I can highly appreciate the potential for the development of relations in the field of tourism. It is possible to organize mutual tourist trips between our countries. The opening of air routes will allow the transportation of Jordanian agricultural products to Azerbaijan in the winter season and vice-versa, enabling the delivery and sale of Azerbaijani products to Jordan," he pointed out.He went on to say that there are extensive opportunities to strengthen economic relations between our countries, and the Jordanian government has created favorable conditions for foreign investments, including tax incentives. "Azerbaijani investors can also significantly benefit from all these priorities. I would particularly like to emphasize that in the last three years, the influx of Jordanian tourists to Azerbaijan has increased. Conversely, Azerbaijani tourists are also visiting Jordan. Additionally, Azerbaijani tourists will have the opportunity to visit religious and therapeutic sites in Jordan, especially Petra, one of the seven wonders of the world," he added."We are also interested in cooperation in the field of education. Specifically, Azerbaijani students can pursue tourism studies at Jordanian universities. Taking all this into account, we must say that the opening of the air route between Amman and Baku is an urgent necessity," he said in conclusion.

News.Az