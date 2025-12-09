President Aliyev, Slovak speaker discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, in Bratislava on Tuesday to discuss ways of strengthening ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Raši welcomed the Azerbaijani president and congratulated him on progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling the recent normalization document a historic step. He also praised the growing cooperation between the two parliaments and noted his visit to Azerbaijan, including Karabakh. Raši highlighted the participation of Slovak companies in the reconstruction of the village of Bash Garvand in the liberated Aghdam district, describing it as a sign of friendship between the two countries.

Aliyev thanked the Speaker for his remarks and recalled that Azerbaijan and Slovakia signed a strategic partnership agreement last year, which he said provides a solid basis for strengthening bilateral ties.

The two sides stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and discussed cooperation between their legislative bodies within international parliamentary organizations.

They also pointed to broad opportunities for deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, the defense industry, humanitarian initiatives, sports, direct air links, tourism, and other sectors.

