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Tiktok Ban
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Australia’s landmark ban on social media use for under-16s is being undermined by weak enforcement from platforms rather than limitations in age-checking technology, according to an industry body.22 Apr 2026-09:35
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Indonesia will begin enforcing new online safety rules restricting social media access for users under 16, Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid said on Friday.06 Mar 2026-15:52
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TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, said on Thursday that it has finalized a deal to establish a majority American-owned joint venture designed to secure U.S. data, in a move aimed at avoiding a nationwide ban on the short-video app used by more than 200 million Americans.23 Jan 2026-09:37
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Australia will become the first country in the world to enforce a minimum age for social media use, with a nationwide ban for users under 16 taking effect at midnight on Wednesday.09 Dec 2025-09:13
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Two teenagers are taking Australia’s landmark social media ban for children to the nation’s High Court, arguing the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on their right to free communication.26 Nov 2025-12:12
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President Donald Trump on Friday extended by 75 days a deadline for Chinese technology company ByteDance to sell U.S. assets of popular short video app TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban that was supposed to have taken effect in January under a 2024 law.05 Apr 2025-00:57
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The Trump administration is considering a deal to save TikTok, which would allow China to maintain control of the algorithm, while leasing it to a U.S. company with a minority ownership stake, according to a source close to the deal on Wednesday.04 Apr 2025-20:43
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On Monday, China called on the United States to heed "rational voices" regarding the social media platform TikTok, as a law banning the widely popular app on national security grounds went into effect, News.az reports citing The Economic Times.21 Jan 2025-18:47
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