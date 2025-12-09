Australia enacts under-16 social media ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will become the first country in the world to enforce a minimum age for social media use, with a nationwide ban for users under 16 taking effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Under the new law, 10 major platforms — including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — must block access for Australians under 16 or face fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$33 million). Authorities estimate that more than one million accounts will be affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The legislation has drawn strong criticism from major tech companies and free-speech advocates but has been welcomed by many parents and child safety groups.

The move begins what experts call a live global experiment, as governments worldwide examine whether age-based restrictions can reduce online harm. Officials in Denmark, Malaysia and several U.S. states say they are preparing similar measures, amid growing frustration over the tech industry’s slow progress on safety reforms.

The push gained momentum after leaked Meta documents indicated the company knew its platforms contributed to self-harm and body-image issues among teens.

“Australia is the first — but unlikely the last,” said Tama Leaver, professor of internet studies at Curtin University. “This is the canary in the coal mine for Big Tech.”

The British government, which recently imposed age checks on pornography websites, said it is closely monitoring Australia’s approach.

Platforms must verify users’ ages through:

Age inference (activity-based algorithms)

Age estimation (typically via selfies)

ID document checks

Bank account-linked verification

All companies except Elon Musk’s X have agreed to comply. Musk argued that the policy “appears to be a backdoor way to control internet access for all Australians.” A High Court challenge is pending.

To measure the impact, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has commissioned Stanford University and 11 researchers to study thousands of affected children over at least two years.

The restriction may usher in “the end of unrestrained social media,” said Terry Flew of the University of Sydney, noting that platforms face stagnation as user growth slows and screen time drops.

While companies say they earn little revenue from under-16 users, they warn the ban disrupts the pipeline of future audiences. According to government data, 86% of Australians aged 8–15 used social media prior to the ban.

