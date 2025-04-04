Trump extends TikTok sale deadline by 75 days, plans to work with China

A ByteDance spokesperson said on Friday the company "has been in discussion with the U.S. government regarding a potential solution for TikTok U.S. An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law."

Trump has said his administration was in touch with four different groups about a prospective TikTok deal. He has not identified them.

A major stumbling block to any deal for TikTok's U.S. business is Chinese government approval. China has not made a public commitment to allow a sale and Trump's comments suggested renewed Chinese opposition.

"We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal," Trump wrote on Friday.

"We do not want TikTok to 'go dark,'" Trump added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Congress passed the measure last year with overwhelming bipartisan support, as lawmakers cited the risk of the Chinese government exploiting TikTok to spy on Americans and carry out covert influence operations. Democratic then-President Joe Biden signed it into law.