Marco Rubio meets Pakistan PM on minerals, energy deals

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in Washington, DC, to discuss the development of Pakistan’s critical minerals and energy sectors. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural Board of Peace gathering.

Rubio thanked Pakistan for supporting President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip and for participating as a founding member of the board. He also welcomed Pakistan’s involvement in the recent critical minerals ministerial held in Washington, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The officials discussed opportunities for commercial investment by American companies, as well as broader development of Pakistan’s energy and critical minerals sectors, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Rubio also expressed condolences for recent attacks in Pakistan, including the January 31 strike by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army in southwestern Balochistan and the February 6 suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, emphasizing the ongoing partnership in combating terrorism.

News.Az