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Top Diplomat
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Top Diplomat
Iran is ready for both peaceful and military scenarios — FM
25 Feb 2026-22:24
France moves to restrict Kushner’s direct access to ministers
24 Feb 2026-19:37
Top diplomats from China and North Korea agree to strengthen ties
29 Sep 2025-21:28
G7 Foreign ministers discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia
24 Sep 2025-09:46
Iran’s top diplomat has arrived in Oman for indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States
-VIDEO
11 May 2025-15:16
Azerbaijani, Iranian Top Diplomats mull current agenda of bilateral cooperation
25 Aug 2024-21:53
Venezuela wants to be second Latin American state to join BRICS — top diplomat
12 Jun 2024-01:29
Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat meets with President of ICRC
23 Sep 2022-19:48
Azerbaijan’s top official calls on Yerevan to seriously consider Baku’s five-point peace proposal
22 Apr 2022-12:58
Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
08 Dec 2020-19:39
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