Iran’s top diplomat has arrived in Oman for indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States -VIDEO

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat for the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks with the U.S., News.Az informs via ABC News.

The talks are set to resume shortly before President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the Middle East.

Before leaving for Oman, Araghchi said he hopes the parties reach a "decisive" point in this round of talks, adding that "one of the problems with the negotiations is the constant change of American's positions," IRNA reported.

"All aspects of our ​nuclear program are peaceful and will not be negotiable or tradable," he added. "The blood of our scientists has been shed for enrichment, and it definitely is not negotiable."

News.Az