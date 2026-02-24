France moves to restrict Kushner’s direct access to ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, France's top diplomat called for US ambassador Charles Kushner to be denied direct access to members of the French government.

This comes after the envoy, the father of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, skipped a meeting to discuss Trump administration comments over the beating to death of a far-right activist, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The French Foreign Ministry had summoned ambassador Mr Kushner on Monday evening but he did not show up, according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot moved to restrict Mr Kushner’s access “in light of this apparent misunderstanding of the basic expectations of the mission of an ambassador, who has the honour of representing his country.”

But the ministry added: “It remains, of course, possible for Ambassador Kushner to carry out his duties and present himself, so that we may hold the diplomatic discussions needed to smooth over the irritants that can inevitably arise in a friendship spanning 250 years.”

Mr Kushner had been summoned following a statement by the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau, which said “reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all.”

Mr Deranque, a far-right activist, died of brain injuries this month from a beating in the French city of Lyon.

News.Az