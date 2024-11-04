Barcelona issues red alert as torrential rain causes flooding, flight disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish city of Barcelona is currently under a red alert due to dangerous torrential rain, leading to flooding in various parts of the city, including the airport.

Spain’s transport minister Oscar Puente announced a crisis committee has been set up to monitor the impact at the airport - with 50 flights diverted so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Local authorities have issued an alert for “continuous and torrential rains”.Footage from the city showed the runway at El Prat airport completely submerged as the few planes left on the tarmac were forced to sludge through several inches of flood water.It comes as a British couple who went missing after flash flooding hit their hometown outside Valencia have been found dead.Terry, 78, and Don Turner, 74, from Staffordshire, had not been seen since Tuesday, when heavy downpours flooded their hometown of Pedralba, a 45-minute drive northwest of the east coast city of Valencia.The couple’s daughter, Ruth O’Loughlin, confirmed to the BBC that her parents’ bodies were found in their car on Saturday. The couple moved to Spain about 10 years ago. Daughter Ruth said they had “always wanted to live in the sunshine”.Spain’s meteorological agency earlier warned of “extreme danger” in Catalonia as a result of intense rainfall.In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the agency warned of a “very intense downpour” at El Prat airport and in Baix Llobregat.“Be very careful! Do not travel unless strictly necessary!” they wrote.

