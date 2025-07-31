Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore tourism partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 31, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, held a meeting with Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Fuad Naghiyev provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, existing destinations, and the ongoing efforts to further develop the country's tourism sector, News.Az reports.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening tourism cooperation to enhance bilateral relations and explored opportunities for future collaboration in the field.

Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili conveyed an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) to Fuad Naghiyev to attend the 26th Session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from November 7 to 11 this year.

News.Az