+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s tourism sector has entered a phase of rapid development in recent years, driven by a secure and stable environment, a favorable geographical location, rich cultural heritage, and diverse natural and climatic conditions. These advantages have allowed tourist flows to expand beyond the capital, Baku, and increasingly incorporate the liberated territories into the country’s tourism map.

International events such as Formula 1 and world skiing championships have enhanced Azerbaijan’s global visibility, while modern hotel infrastructure has improved service quality. The expansion of air connectivity, the promotion of health and business tourism, and the implementation of the uniquely large-scale Sea Breeze project are accelerating the sector’s transition to a new stage of development.

To explore these issues in greater depth, News.Az interviewed Azerbaijani tourism expert Rahman Guliyev.

– Mr. Guliyev, how have targeted state investments and infrastructure projects contributed to the qualitative advancement of the tourism sector?

Source: APA



– Targeted state investments and large-scale infrastructure projects have played a decisive role in the qualitative development of the tourism sector. First and foremost, the modernization of roads, airports, and transport networks has significantly improved access to tourist destinations and enhanced the accessibility of regions.

At the same time, the establishment of modern communications and utility infrastructure in the regions has raised the standard of tourism services and created a more comfortable and secure environment for visitors.

In parallel, the construction of hotels, recreation centers, and sanatorium-type facilities under public–private partnership mechanisms has strengthened the sector’s material and technical base and contributed to the development of customer service and management skills. Steps taken toward digitalization — such as the introduction of electronic visa systems, online booking platforms, and digital promotion tools — have made tourism processes more flexible and aligned with modern requirements. Altogether, these factors have led to higher tourist satisfaction and made travel more comfortable and attractive.

– How does the implementation of the “smart city” and “smart village” concepts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur make the future tourism model of these areas more appealing?

Source: AzerTAG



– The implementation of “smart city” and “smart village” concepts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur gives the emerging tourism model in these areas an innovative and long-term development perspective. Digital governance systems, smart transport solutions, energy-efficient technologies, and modern utility infrastructure create a safe, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable environment for tourists. This approach provides significant advantages in organizing tourism services more efficiently, facilitating information access, and effectively managing tourist flows.

At the same time, the “smart village” model facilitates the transformation of agriculture, local cuisine, folklore, handicrafts, and traditional lifestyles into tourism products. Alongside offering authentic experiences to visitors, this model stimulates the development of rural tourism.

Through digital platforms and online services, family guesthouses, local products, and services gain market access, fostering the expansion of small businesses in the regions. As a result, this approach increases tourism attractiveness while also supporting the social well-being of former internally displaced persons and their active participation in economic activity, ultimately contributing to the transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into sustainable tourism hubs.

– How do you assess the role of international events, forums, and sports and cultural projects in increasing tourist flows to Azerbaijan?

Source: COP29

– International forums, sports competitions, and cultural events play a vital role in promoting Azerbaijan internationally and strengthening its tourism image. These events place the country on the global media agenda and present Azerbaijan as a safe, modern, and open tourism destination. As a result of this positive image, the profile of incoming tourists changes: the model of one-time visitors gradually gives way to repeat visitors who also recommend Azerbaijan within their social circles.

At the same time, hosting international events increases hotel occupancy rates and boosts demand across transport, catering, and the broader service sector. Foreign participants often choose to explore the country further after events conclude, traveling along tourist routes and visiting regions. In this sense, event tourism goes beyond individual events and significantly contributes to the overall development of the tourism ecosystem by stimulating other types of tourism as well.

– To what extent has the synergy between Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, natural resources, and modern urban infrastructure enhanced the competitiveness of its tourism product?

Source: APA



– The competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s tourism product has reached a high level precisely due to the complementary development of its ancient cultural heritage, rich natural resources, and modern urban infrastructure. Cultural heritage assets such as Icherisheher, Gobustan, the mugham tradition, and national cuisine provide historical and cultural depth, while mountains, seas, forests, mud volcanoes, and therapeutic waters offer tourists diverse and extensive natural experiences.

At the same time, modern airports, high-quality road networks, hotels meeting international standards, and smart services ensure that this potential is presented in a comfortable and accessible manner. The simultaneous presence of these three components is rare in international tourism practice and positions Azerbaijan among countries offering safe, convenient, and multifaceted travel opportunities.

As a result, Azerbaijan has not only strengthened its leadership position at the regional level but has also emerged as a distinctive and competitive player in the upper segments of the global tourism market.

Today, Azerbaijan is no longer just a travel destination but a modern tourism country that hosts various international events and competitions while offering balanced and memorable tourism experiences.

– What are the main promising directions and growth opportunities expected in Azerbaijan’s tourism sector in the coming years?

Source: APA



– In the coming years, Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is expected to witness significant progress both economically and structurally. In particular, forecasts suggest that tourism’s contribution to the national economy will increase further in 2026. Record levels of spending by both international and domestic tourists indicate that tourism has already become one of the key sectors of the economy.

In the medium to long term, the number of international tourist visits is expected to increase annually and exceed five million by 2030. This dynamic strengthens Azerbaijan’s position as a regional tourism hub and confirms the success of the country’s international promotion strategies. Thus, Azerbaijan is not only increasing tourist numbers but also consolidating its status as a recognized and reliable tourism destination on the international stage.

In terms of growth opportunities, ecotourism, mountain and winter tourism, rural tourism, as well as new tourism destinations emerging in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in the post-conflict period hold particular potential. The creation of new routes and the active promotion of regions enable a more balanced distribution of tourist flows and support even infrastructure development. This, in turn, reduces seasonal dependence and allows tourism to operate year-round.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is not limited to quantitative growth alone but is advancing toward a modern development model that enhances quality, added value, and international competitiveness. As a result of the successful and balanced foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s growing international standing is making tourist flows to the country more widespread, sustainable, and resilient.

News.Az