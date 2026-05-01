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Transformation
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Transformation
From oil dependence to digital economies: How Central Asia is trying to build its technological future
19 May 2026-22:45
Scorpio Horoscope Today: May 1, 2026 – Transformation through clarity
01 May 2026-07:45
Kenyan president signs infrastructure fund into law to drive economic growth
09 Mar 2026-23:09
How trade routes are shifting Central Asia from landlocked to linked
23 Jan 2026-18:05
Socioeconomic transformation and demographic trends in Central Asia
19 Jan 2026-23:20
How remote work is redefining the world of work globally
22 Dec 2025-17:32
How AI-driven geopolitical competition is reshaping global power balances
03 Dec 2025-14:57
How the new age of global energy politics is reshaping the world order
28 Nov 2025-17:03
Age of intelligence: How AI is redefining work, education, and society
03 Nov 2025-15:19
SOCAR's transformation: new page in Azerbaijan's energy story
15 Jun 2025-17:00
Latest News
Hungary PM Magyar sees deal next week on releasing EU funds
Azerbaijani consul in Tabriz dies in traffic accident
Nascar champion Kyle Busch died of pneumonia and sepsis, family says
Small island, big stakes: Cyprus votes amid regional uncertainty
3 Ghanaian students qualify for 2026 International Chinese Bridge Competition
Nvidia says its forecast for $200 billion CPU market includes China
US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says
2 tourists found dead in South Africa's Kruger National Park
Zelensky warns of possible Russian strike involving Oreshnik missile
Top amateur Liu right at home with Beijing Women's Open win
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