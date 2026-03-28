E-commerce growth and AI transformation highlighted at Blue Economy Summit

A panel session titled “Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem in the Blue Economy: Digital Commerce and its Future” was held as part of the ongoing Blue Economy Summit in Trabzon, Türkiye, bringing together key voices from government and the private sector to discuss the evolving role of digital trade.

The session featured prominent participants including Hasan Önal, Head of the Department of E-Export at the Turkish Ministry of Trade; Mehmet Metin Okur, CEO of sefamerve.com; and Özkan Çokaygil, Sales and Business Development Director at Trendyol, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

Each speaker offered insights into how artificial intelligence and digital platforms are reshaping global commerce, particularly within the context of the blue economy.

During the discussion, the panelists highlighted the rapidly growing popularity of e-trade and e-export, noting that digitalization has significantly lowered barriers for businesses to access international markets.

They emphasized that these models are no longer optional but essential components of modern economic growth strategies.

The speakers also underlined the substantial contribution of e-trade and e-export to national economies, pointing out their role in boosting exports, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing global competitiveness.

Additionally, the panel provided an overview of Türkiye’s growing e-commerce ecosystem, drawing attention to the development of local platforms that are increasingly gaining both domestic and international traction. These platforms, they noted, are playing a crucial role in positioning Türkiye as a rising hub in the global digital marketplace.