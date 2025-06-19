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US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.29 Apr 2026-10:30
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The Iranian government has placed the national football team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under review, citing significant security risks and geopolitical tensions.21 Apr 2026-16:45
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Korea will partially allow crude oil shipments through the Red Sea as an alternative to the effectively blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the government said Monday, as the diplomatic and energy pressures from the Middle East conflict show no sign of easing.06 Apr 2026-14:38
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Wall Street pared earlier losses on Thursday after signs that Iran may seek to ease disruptions in the vital Strait of Hormuz, even as escalating rhetoric from Washington kept investors on edge.02 Apr 2026-23:48
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U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has arrived in the country amid strained ties between Washington and Pretoria, local media reported Tuesday.17 Feb 2026-22:26
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Northwestern University reached a three-year, $75 million agreement with President Donald Trump's administration to restore its federal funding.29 Nov 2025-17:34
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Lawmakers are scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the US Capitol on the second day of his visit to the United States, which is focused on highlighting the strengthening economic and security ties between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., especially after President Donald Trump designated the Gulf country as a "major non-NATO ally."19 Nov 2025-19:38
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Editor’s note: Vladimir Bekish is a Russian military and political analyst and strategic security expert specializing in the Middle East and Africa. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not represent those of News.Az.06 Nov 2025-17:51
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U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he would decide within the next two weeks whether to launch an attack on Iran, citing a "substantial" possibility for negotiations, as Israel and its regional adversary continued exchanging fire for a seventh consecutive day.19 Jun 2025-23:42
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