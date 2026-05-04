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Tvk
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Popular actor Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), are on the verge of ousting the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.04 May 2026-23:09
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Early trends from the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicate a major political development, with Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making a striking debut.04 May 2026-11:46
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Counting of votes is underway in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 98 out of 234 constituencies across the state, as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday (May 4, 2026).04 May 2026-09:28
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