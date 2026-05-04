Tamil Nadu election results: TVK takes early lead as counting continues

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Counting of votes is underway in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 98 out of 234 constituencies across the state, as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday (May 4, 2026).

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam+ alliance is leading in 67 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance is ahead in 42 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Elections to the 234-member Assembly were held in a single phase on April 23, with a voter turnout of 85.1% and a total of 4.8 crore votes cast.

Counting, including postal ballots, from all 75,064 polling stations is taking place at 62 designated centres across the state.

Around 1.25 lakh security personnel have been deployed, and QR code-based Photo Identity Cards have been made mandatory for all officials and observers entering counting centres and halls.

The election has seen a closely contested three-way battle involving the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and newcomer Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Exit polls had largely predicted an advantage for the DMK-led alliance. However, Axis My India projected a strong performance for TVK, estimating 98–120 seats for the party, compared to 92–110 for DMK+ and 22–32 for AIADMK+.

Also being closely watched is the performance of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by Seeman, which fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, with nearly 50% representation for women and one transgender candidate.

News.Az