Movie star Joseph Vijay’s TVK set for historic victory in Tamil Nadu

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Popular actor Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), are on the verge of ousting the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Launched only two years ago, the TVK has achieved a rapid rise in a state known for its history of electing cinematic icons to high office, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

While many celebrities have previously struggled to convert fame into electoral success, Vijay has successfully leveraged his massive youth appeal and a grassroots network built from his fan clubs.

The TVK has already secured 106 of the 234 seats in the legislature, leaving it just short of the 118-seat majority needed to govern alone. Campaigning on promises of corruption-free governance, improved education, and welfare policies, Vijay’s performance has disrupted the decades-long dominance of established political alliances. If the final count does not reach the majority mark, the party will need to seek a coalition partner to form the next government.

News.Az