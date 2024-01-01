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Uae Nuclear Plant
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Oil prices climbed sharply on Monday after negotiations aimed at ending the Iran war stalled and the UAE launched an investigation into a drone attack near the Barakah nuclear power plant.18 May 2026-10:16
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The oil-rich United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Thursday that the Arab world's first nuclear power plant will soon be operational, describing it as a "significant step," News.Az reports citing foreign media.06 Sep 2024-01:19
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The United Arab Emirates is considering building a second nuclear power plant to meet growing demand for electricity in the oil-rich Gulf state, a government official told Reuters.17 Jul 2024-20:52
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