Toponyms ‘part’ of Western Azerbaijan’s heritage, historical justice also needed on this matter: Community spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toponyms are part of Western Azerbaijan’s heritage, and there is also a need for historical justice on this matter, Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Monday.

She made the remarks while speaking at a public hearing themed “Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: From distortion of history to restoration of justice”, News.Az reports.

According to the spokesperson, Armenia also tried to erase the traces and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan by renaming toponyms.

“In addition to regularly following the ongoing developments in the region and the world, the Western Azerbaijan Community also informs international organizations and states about our destroyed heritage. The appeals sent to UNESCO and other relevant institutions contain information about the destruction of more than 300 mosques, about 500 cemeteries, hundreds of monuments and our intangible cultural heritage. We also pointed out that the deportations carried out by Armenia undermined our ashig art, which was inscribed on UNESCO’s list of intangible culture in 2009, our literature, music and folklore,” she said.

U. Zulfikar stressed that in its response, UNESCO said the above-mentioned issues are within its mandate.

The spokesperson added that the Western Azerbaijan Community continues to carry out necessary activities to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes and ensure the restoration of justice for its heritage.

News.Az