Western Azerbaijan Community calls on international organizations to refrain from double standards

The Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson, Ulviyya Zulfikar, has called on international organizations to refrain from double standards and demonstrate a fair stance.

Delivering a speech during the presentation of the second volume of the book “Return to Western Azerbaijan: Tangible Cultural Heritage in Our Historical Lands”, the spokesperson pointed out that even before the forcible deportation of Azerbaijanis from the territory of present-day Armenia, the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis there was destroyed. She added that more than 300 mosques and about 500 cemeteries were destroyed in Western Azerbaijan.

As for absurd statements by international organizations about the alleged “threat” to Christian monuments in Karabakh, U. Zulfikar said that the Azerbaijani state carries out the repair of these monuments at its own expense.

“However, we do not see any calls or condemnation regarding the destroyed cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijanis. We call on international organizations to refrain from double standards and demonstrate a fair stance,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az