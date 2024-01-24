PACE has never urged Armenia to provide conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands - Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community

The delegation of Azerbaijan to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe made a statement at the meeting of the organization ceasing its engagement with and presence at the PACE.

In the statement it was highlighted that the organization is being used as a platform to target some member states. It all started with the decision of PACE not to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation.

Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, joined the CBC Weekly Talk with Anastasia Lavrina to talk about Azerbaijan’s decision to cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE. In her speech, the spokesperson strongly criticized PACE for demonstrating double standards against Azerbaijan.

She stated that the PACE, which often makes groundless allegations against Azerbaijan and takes a pro-Armenian position, has never urged Armenia to provide conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia and prevent the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

The spokesperson also noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community is still waiting for concrete responses from the PACE and the EU to its appeals regarding the support for the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands.

News.Az