Ulviyya Zulfikar: Certain int’l organizations prefer narratives of Armenian side

The Western Azerbaijan Community keeps a careful eye on regional and global processes, and disseminates information and statements to the international community regarding the biased approaches, the spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, Ulviyya Zulfikar said at the scientific-practical conference "Role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in promoting the heritage of Western Azerbaijan", News.az reports.

U. Zulfikar emphasized that international organizations and some states show double standards regarding the region: “They approach issues in the region from a one-sided position and prefer the narratives of the Armenian side. But they do not raise any issues regarding the restoration of the violated rights of the Western Azerbaijanis, their return to their homeland, and in many cases, they are silent on our appeals in this regard.”

“Certain international organizations and countries showing double standards do not express any position regarding the examples of our culture destroyed by Armenia during the 30-year occupation period of Azerbaijani territories and in Armenia itself but claim allegedly there is a need to protect Christian religion in Garabagh though there is no danger related to them, on the contrary, the Azerbaijani state restores these monuments at its own expense,” said Ulviyya Zulfikar.

News.Az