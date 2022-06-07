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Union Strike
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Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS), opens new tab South Korean labour union said on Friday the tech company had proposed resuming talks without conditions, days after government-mediated negotiations over pay and bonus schemes collapsed.15 May 2026-06:37
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Samsung Electronics asked a court on Thursday to block South Korean labour unions from engaging in what it described as illegal activities during a strike, a company spokesperson said, as an ongoing wage dispute threatens to disrupt operations at the world’s largest memory chipmaker.16 Apr 2026-15:34
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A union representing flight attendants for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O), opens new tab on Friday asked workers to prepare for strike action after contract negotiations with the carrier failed to produce an agreement.01 Jun 2024-17:48
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