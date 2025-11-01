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Unmanned Systems
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A disruption in the satellite internet network operated by SpaceX under its Starlink system led to the interruption of military drone tests conducted by the United States.17 Apr 2026-02:25
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Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have reportedly caused an estimated $20 billion in damage to Russian military assets in just seven months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.06 Jan 2026-11:30
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The Russian Armed Forces have officially created the Unmanned Systems Forces as a new branch, with its structure finalized and operational units formed, Colonel Sergey Ishtuganov, deputy head of the branch, announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.12 Nov 2025-11:18
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Türkiye’s aviation and defense company, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with defense giant BAE Systems to collaborate on uncrewed air systems and related technologies.07 Nov 2025-15:10
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