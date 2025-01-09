Turkish ANKA UAV strikes target from 15,000 feet using domestic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

ANKA, one of Türkiye’s high-profile locally produced and designed UAVs, hit a target from 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) with a Turkish ROKETSAN missile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced on X on Thursday.



TAI wrote: “This success realized with ROKETSAN's national missile L-UMTAS paints a picture of pride built by our engineers working day and night," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. It added: “We are proud of our success, which serves as great proof of our engineering capability."We’re raising our profile even higher in the international arena, and we’re writing Türkiye's power in the skies with every success as we continue to rise even higher with the power of our domestic and national technology.”ANKA made its inaugural flight back in 2010, and entered the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory in 2017, quickly becoming one of the world's best operational systems in its category.Many subsystems in the development process of the ANKA were locally designed and produced.One of the most important stages in the process was the integration of national engines.In this context, the TEI-PD170 engines developed by TAI Engine Industry (TEI) were successfully integrated into the ANKA.

News.Az